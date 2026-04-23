Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Anand says Ottawa will restore envoy for women, peace, security in reversal

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 11:43 am
1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand delivers remarks at the inaugural Ottawa Civic Space Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, April 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand delivers remarks at the inaugural Ottawa Civic Space Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, April 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will restore the position of envoy for women, peace and security in the coming weeks.

Anand announced the move at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit today, more than a year after the Liberal government let the role expire.

She says the role links Canada’s longtime support for sexual rights and combating gender-based violence with a new focus on defence.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

WPS diplomacy recognizes the disproportionate impact of war on women and girls and promotes their leadership in peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

It has been part of Ottawa’s diplomacy since Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The move to let the role lapse was roundly condemned by aid groups, which also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for saying he would not describe Canada’s foreign policy as feminist.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada drops talk of ‘feminist foreign policy’ but upholds values'
Carney says Canada drops talk of ‘feminist foreign policy’ but upholds values

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices