Anand says Ottawa will restore envoy for women, peace, security in reversal

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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will restore the position of envoy for women, peace and security in the coming weeks.

Anand announced the move at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit today, more than a year after the Liberal government let the role expire.

She says the role links Canada’s longtime support for sexual rights and combating gender-based violence with a new focus on defence.

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WPS diplomacy recognizes the disproportionate impact of war on women and girls and promotes their leadership in peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

It has been part of Ottawa’s diplomacy since Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The move to let the role lapse was roundly condemned by aid groups, which also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for saying he would not describe Canada’s foreign policy as feminist.

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