Lady Gaga accidentally channels Judy Garland at 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga knows how to do a proper tribute, even if it’s by accident.

The singer and actress of A Star Is Born hit the red carpet at the Golden Globesa on Sunday in a custom Valentino gown, unknowingly channeling actress Judy Garland.

Garland, who starred in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born is also seen wearing a similarly-coloured blue gown with gloves in one of her scenes.

Judy Garland – A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4DcYw2aMfW — Juan (@juanruizj) January 7, 2019

Speaking with ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet, Gaga said seeing picture of Garland’s gown made her night.

“It looks an awful lot like that, doesn’t it?” she said about her own blue gown.

“She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That’s special, except I’m missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night.”

Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Getty Images

Her lengthy gown was accompanied by a The Tiffany Aurora necklace, named after the aurora borealis. Gaga also had a hint of blue on in her hair.

Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Getty Images

The 32-year-old star of A Star is Born is nominated for several awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Shallow.



Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Getty Images

