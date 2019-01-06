Golden Globes 2019: The red carpet’s best and worst looks

The stars did not disappoint at this year’s Golden Globes.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, which honours Hollywood’s best film and television of 2018, is the official kick-off to award season red carpet fashion. On Sunday, stars gathered at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, wearing some of this season’s most coveted trends.

Hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg, stars this year weren’t afraid to play with colours, textures and length. But many stars also made a statement, wearing wristbands and pins for Time’s Up, Hollywood’s movement against sexual harassment founded this time last year.

Stars to watch

With so much focus around the awards, there is just as much focus on the style. Fashion lovers awaited the arrival of singer and actress Lady Gaga of A Star Is Born, known for her unique gowns and grand entrances in the past. This year, Gaga graced the red carpet with a blue Valentino couture gown and Tiffany diamonds around her neck.

Another anticipated red carpet arrival was the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, known for their glamorous red carpet looks throughout the promotion of their film.

Here some of our picks for the best and worst dressed at the Golden Globes 2019.

Best Dressed

Sandra Oh

Lady Gaga

Yalitza Aparicio

Kiki Layne

Cody Fern

Idris Elba

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Gemma Chan

Rami Malek

Emily Blunt

Dakota Fanning

Taraji P. Henson

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Regina King

Emmy Rossum

Gina Rodriguez

Ricky Martin

Lupita Nyong’o

John Krasinski

Emma Stone

Alison Brie

Constance Wu

Charlize Theron

Octavia Spencer

Julia Roberts

Worst Dressed

Anne Hathaway

Halle Berry

Julianne Moore

Jamie Lee Curtis

Amy Adams

Melissa McCarthy

Heidi Klum

Rosamund Pike

Molly Sims

Our Lady J

Kaley Cuoco

Jameela Jamil

Lili Reinhart

Marti Noxon

Judy Greer

