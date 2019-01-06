Golden Globes 2019: The red carpet’s best and worst looks
The stars did not disappoint at this year’s Golden Globes.
The 76th annual Golden Globes, which honours Hollywood’s best film and television of 2018, is the official kick-off to award season red carpet fashion. On Sunday, stars gathered at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, wearing some of this season’s most coveted trends.
Hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg, stars this year weren’t afraid to play with colours, textures and length. But many stars also made a statement, wearing wristbands and pins for Time’s Up, Hollywood’s movement against sexual harassment founded this time last year.
Stars to watch
With so much focus around the awards, there is just as much focus on the style. Fashion lovers awaited the arrival of singer and actress Lady Gaga of A Star Is Born, known for her unique gowns and grand entrances in the past. This year, Gaga graced the red carpet with a blue Valentino couture gown and Tiffany diamonds around her neck.
Another anticipated red carpet arrival was the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, known for their glamorous red carpet looks throughout the promotion of their film.
Here some of our picks for the best and worst dressed at the Golden Globes 2019.
Best Dressed
Sandra Oh
Lady Gaga
Yalitza Aparicio
Kiki Layne
Cody Fern
Idris Elba
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Gemma Chan
Rami Malek
Emily Blunt
Dakota Fanning
Taraji P. Henson
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Regina King
Emmy Rossum
Gina Rodriguez
Ricky Martin
Lupita Nyong’o
John Krasinski
Emma Stone
Alison Brie
Constance Wu
Charlize Theron
Octavia Spencer
Julia Roberts
Worst Dressed
Anne Hathaway
Halle Berry
Julianne Moore
Jamie Lee Curtis
Amy Adams
Melissa McCarthy
Heidi Klum
Rosamund Pike
Molly Sims
Our Lady J
Kaley Cuoco
Jameela Jamil
Lili Reinhart
Marti Noxon
Judy Greer
