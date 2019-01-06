Golden Globes 2019 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

The Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the season, and they’re shaping up to be very interesting this year.

The glitzy show starts up at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT when stars are expected to arrive on the red carpet, and the ceremony, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

WATCH BELOW: Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh talk Golden Globes with ‘ET Canada’

The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Vice, Adam McKay’s movie about former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney, leads the movie nominations with six nods. Viggo Mortensen movie Green Book, The Favourite and Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born all have five nominations.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads the TV nominations with four nods. Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry each received two nominations apiece.

—

The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and will be updated with the winners as the ceremony goes on.

—

Best Motion Picture – Drama



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eight Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama



Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash after urging Kevin Hart to reconsider hosting Oscars

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Ben Is Back

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language



Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Director – Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture



All the Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)

Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

READ MORE: Judge rules Ed Sheeran may have plagiarized Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Best Motion Picture – Animated



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Television Series – Drama



The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama



Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler

—