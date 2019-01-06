Golden Globes 2019 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards
The Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the season, and they’re shaping up to be very interesting this year.
The glitzy show starts up at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT when stars are expected to arrive on the red carpet, and the ceremony, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
WATCH BELOW: Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh talk Golden Globes with ‘ET Canada’
The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.
Vice, Adam McKay’s movie about former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney, leads the movie nominations with six nods. Viggo Mortensen movie Green Book, The Favourite and Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born all have five nominations.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads the TV nominations with four nods. Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry each received two nominations apiece.
—
The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and will be updated with the winners as the ceremony goes on.
—
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eight Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash after urging Kevin Hart to reconsider hosting Oscars
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Ben Is Back
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
All the Stars (Black Panther)
Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)
Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
READ MORE: Judge rules Ed Sheeran may have plagiarized Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (Glow)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler
—Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.