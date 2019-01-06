Entertainment
January 6, 2019 7:30 pm
Updated: January 6, 2019 7:34 pm

Golden Globes 2019 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

By National Online Supervising Editor, Entertainment & Smart Living  Global News

The Golden Globe statuettes on display by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
A A

The Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the season, and they’re shaping up to be very interesting this year.

The glitzy show starts up at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT when stars are expected to arrive on the red carpet, and the ceremony, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

WATCH BELOW: Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh talk Golden Globes with ‘ET Canada’

The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Vice, Adam McKay’s movie about former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney, leads the movie nominations with six nods. Viggo Mortensen movie Green Book, The Favourite and Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga vehicle A Star Is Born all have five nominations.

Story continues below

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads the TV nominations with four nods. Sharp Objects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry each received two nominations apiece.

The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and will be updated with the winners as the ceremony goes on.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eight Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash after urging Kevin Hart to reconsider hosting Oscars

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Ben Is Back
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All the Stars (Black Panther)
Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)
Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

READ MORE: Judge rules Ed Sheeran may have plagiarized Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (Glow)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 golden globes
2019 golden globes winners
globes winners
globes winners 2019
golden globe winners
golden globe winners list
golden globes 2019
golden globes winner list
golden globes winners 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.