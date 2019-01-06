Regina King challenges herself, Hollywood to make films with ’50 per cent women’ at Golden Globes

Regina King won the Golden Globe for best supporting film actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and took the opportunity to use “her platform” to challenge Hollywood.

King gave a heartfelt speech on Sunday night while accepting the award, including calling out Amy Adams and thanking her for her prayers.

“Amy, thank you for the prayers, sweetheart,” King said to her fellow nominee.

She added that it’s the first movie her son “could see himself in…. Thank you, God, for letting me be a witness.”

King got political as they tried to play her off stage, but the music stopped.

“So often, everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet, and they say us celebrities, we’re using the time to talk about ourselves when we’re on the soapbox and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life,” King said.

She continued: “Time’s Up X2. The reason why we do this is that we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone.”

She also vowed that in the next two years, any film she produces will have 50 per cent female casting. She also challenged the industry to join her and show solidarity.

“I want to use my platform to say that in the next two years, everything I produce, and it’s going to be tough, is going to be 50 per cent women,” she declared.

“And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same,” King said.

It’s the first Golden Globe for King in three nominations. She was also nominated for the TV series American Crime in 2016, and was nominated this year for the series Seven Seconds.

Many people on Twitter applauded King for using her speech to offer the challenge to Hollywood.

Love @ReginaKing – congrats on your #GoldenGIobe ! She challenges Hollywood and other industries to hire 50 percent women. #timesupx2 pic.twitter.com/yTinV1P4NJ — Cherri Gregg (@cherrigregg) January 7, 2019

“Everything I produce will be 50% women. I challenge you to challenge yourself.” -Regina King #TimesUp #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5m0Hz80HsH — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) January 7, 2019

Congrats @ReginaKing. You earned this. I want you to know that @TheNorthStar will match your pledge to hire at least 50% women from Day 1. We’re currently at 75%. From the top down w/ Dr. @KeishaBlain as our Editor in Chief. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 7, 2019

Regina King always makes me forget that she’s acting. She’s just so real — every single time. She deserves it all. — deray (@deray) January 7, 2019

Y’all, @ReginaKing should be the winner of everything. Plus she is the nicest human ever. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

Regina King got me over here crying with her acceptance speech. 😭😭🔥🔥🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️ #GoldenGlobes2019 — MONTY (@IamAlexness) January 7, 2019

That one time the Globes tried to play the music during @ReginaKing’s speech n then they shut it off bc she SHUT. IT. DOWN. #ReginaKingForPresident — Erin Lim (@erinlimofficial) January 7, 2019

In Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the James Baldwin 1970s novel, In If Beale Street Could Talk, King played Sharon Rivers, the mother of the main character.

It is set in Harlem and follows Tish, who gets pregnant and prepares to marry her boyfriend Fonny, who is later falsely accused of crime.

