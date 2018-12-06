Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host 2019 Golden Globes

Canadian Sandra Oh will also host the 76th annual Golden Globes, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, from Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6.

Oh got a nod for best actress in a TV drama series for Killing Eve, on which she’s also an executive producer.

Oh got a nod for best actress in a TV drama series for Killing Eve, on which she's also an executive producer.

Oh’s competition for the Golden Globe includes Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, which is shot in Toronto, as well as Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Julia Roberts for Homecoming, and Keri Russell for The Americans.

This will mark Oh and Samberg’s first time co-hosting together. The pair presented an award together at the Emmy Awards in September.

Oh will be the first person of colour ever to host the event. She will also be the first Canadian to host the Globes.

Earlier this year, Oh was nominated for an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for the role, making her the first Asian woman to be nominated in that category. She didn’t win but made a big splash by bringing her parents to the awards show.

In an interview earlier this year, the former Grey’s Anatomy star said she enjoyed “delving deeply into a piece about female psychology.”

“What is more interesting to me is seeing two human beings embroiled in a relationship that they can’t define or let go of,” Oh told The Canadian Press.

Samberg has previously hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015 and the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2013.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a joint statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

The last duo that shared hosting duties for the Golden Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from 2013-2015.

— With files from the Associated Press