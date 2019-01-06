Calgary police looking for suspects after carjacking in city’s northwest

Two people were shaken up but not hurt after a carjacking in the Hidden Valley Community Association parking lot in northwest Calgary on Saturday night, police said.

According to officers, two men walked up to a blue 2009 Mazda 3 at around 10:30 p.m., pointed something believed to be a gun at the victims inside, and told them to get out and leave everything behind.

The suspects then jumped in the vehicle and took off, police said.

Officers said it took about 20 minutes for the call to come in, because the victims door-knocked until they could access a phone.

Police said there may be four suspects in total.