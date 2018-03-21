Carjacking in southeast Calgary; vehicle recovered in Strathmore

Police recovered a vehicle in Strathmore following a carjacking in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., an SUV was stolen from a man and a woman at the Brewsters pub in the McKenzie Towne retail area.

The victims are not from Calgary and are not cooperating with the investigators, police said, adding the incident may have been drug-related.

No arrests have been made and the victims may have been targeted.

Police added there is no risk to the public.

Strathmore is about 40 kilometres east of Calgary on the Trans Canada Highway.