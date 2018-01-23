RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after carjacking attempt west of Calgary

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man police consider to be “armed and dangerous” after a hitchhiker wielded a gun while trying to rob a driver of his pickup truck west of Calgary.

The attempted carjacking happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. The victim was reportedly filling up on gas at the Fas Gas in Cochrane when he was approached my a man looking for a ride to Morley, the RCMP said on Tuesday.

“The victim obliged and after driving the suspect to Morley, the suspect produced a firearm and demanded the vehicle and the victim’s effects,” police said in a news release.

The victim pulled his keys out of the ignition before running out of the truck. While he was running, Mounties said he reportedly heard “loud bangs” that may have been gunshots.

Police said the truck was not stolen and the suspect fled on foot.

The victim ran to the Centex Gas Bar in Morley, which is where police were called to.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrell Twoyoungmen, who has ties to both Tsuut’ina Nation and Morley.

Twoyoungmen is six-feet-one inch tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a marijuana leaf tattooed on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Twoyoungmen’s whereabouts or the attempted carjacking is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403.851.8000 or to call their local police service. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by contacting them online.

Morley is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary.