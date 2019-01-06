Peterborough police say body found downtown not suspicious
A body was discovered early Saturday afternoon in a wooded area just north of McDonnel St. behind the TVM Manor apartment buildings at near the corner of Stewart St. in downtown Peterborough.
Peterborough police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. where they discovered the dead body of an unidentified individual lying on the ground along a steep hill in the tree-covered area.
Police taped off the area which also falls behind the Bradburn House on London St. which is an affordable housing unit owned by the Peterborough Housing Corporation.
Jonatha Targowski lives in a nearby apartment and said he noticed the body lying in the woods while he was out walking his dog.
“It was a male,” said Targowski. “I thought he was just drunk and taking a nap but it turns out he died.”
Police and the forensics unit were on the scene to investigate the death and were seen combing through a section of the woods for evidence.
Police have since cleared the scene and said the death does not appear suspicious at this time and they are now assisting the coroner’s office with the investigation.
