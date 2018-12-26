Two snowmobilers found dead in Jack Lake, south of Apsley: Peterborough OPP

Two snowmobilers are dead after their snowmobiles entered the water of Jack Lake, just south of the village of Apsley.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the male and female drivers were reported missing late on Christmas night, when they failed to return from their final ride and were last seen around 11 p.m.

Their bodies were located Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. about 30 feet from the shore where they were pronounced dead at the scene.



The accident remains under investigation and the identity of both victims have not been release and police are waiting until they can notify the next of kin.

OPP are advising all snowmobilers to avoid driving on lakes and rivers and suggest that no ice is safe ice.