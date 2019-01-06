London Christmas tree curbside pickup returns for one day only

Londoners are being warned that they only get one chance for curbside Christmas tree pickups this year and to get them to the curb as quickly as possible.

The city will be collecting Christmas trees curbside on Monday.

“We ask that Londoners have their trees placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, no matter your regular garbage pickup day,” said City environment director Jay Stanford.

Stanford said crews will only collect from each neighbourhood once.

“Make sure to remove all decorations or tree stands are removed and if you put it out in a plastic bag, remove that as well,” he said.

Residents can also bring Christmas trees and other holiday greenery to one of the city’s EnviroDepots, which are open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

If you miss tree collection Sunday and Monday, Stanford suggests placing your Christmas tree in your backyard to provide winter protection for birds, then putting it at the curb for the spring yard waste collection.

You can check the city’s online Zone Finder for spring yard waste collection schedules.