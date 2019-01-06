Welland man arrested in Niagara region’s first homicide of 2019

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Niagara region’s first homicide of the year.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the area of Collier Street and Westchester Avenue in St. Catharines for a welfare check at about 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation led officers with the homicide unit to identify and arrest a male suspect.

Alexander Windsor, 28, of Welland is in custody and is charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday.

