January 6, 2019 9:07 am

Welland man arrested in Niagara region’s first homicide of 2019

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a Welland man in connection with a murder in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police
Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the area of Collier Street and Westchester Avenue in St. Catharines for a welfare check at about 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation led officers with the homicide unit to identify and arrest a male suspect.

Alexander Windsor, 28, of Welland is in custody and is charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday.

