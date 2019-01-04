Police investigating after couple allegedly mugged in Niagara Falls parking lot

Police are investigating after a couple was allegedly robbed in Niagara Falls.

Niagara police say around 6:30 a.m. Friday, a couple was entering the parking lot to the MacBain Centre on foot when they were confronted by two men, one with a handgun, who demanded their belongings and cash.

After their request was fulfilled, the suspects allegedly fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan, which was last seen travelling toward McLeod on Montrose Road, according to police.

Both suspects are described as white men, approximately 17 to 20 years of age, standing six feet tall and with a medium build.

It is believed that the suspects were parked in the lot prior to the victims’ arrival.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have information pertaining to the suspects or the suspect vehicle to contact Det. Const. Kyle Jukosky (Badge No. 8422) of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-688-4111.

