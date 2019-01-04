Niagara police search for three suspects after armed bank robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects after an armed robbery in St. Catharines.

Police say three men entered a Scotiabank branch on Glendale Ave. around 6 p.m. Thursday and held staff and one customer at gunpoint.

The men stole some cash from the tills and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspects are between 19- and 25-years-old, with thin builds, who were wearing masks, gloves and hoodies at the time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Pierini, 1 District Criminal Investigation Branch, St. Catharines at (905) 688-4111 Ext. 9134.