Man wanted for allegedly ramming police cruiser in Niagara Falls

A man is wanted by Niagara Regional Police after he allegedly struck an officer and police cruiser in Niagara Falls.

On Wednesday afternoon, an officer stopped a black 2007 Pontiac Vibe in a parking lot in the area of Drummond Road and Lundy’s Lane.

After speaking to the driver, police say he suddenly reversed the Pontiac, striking the officer and ramming the cruiser out of his path before fleeing the scene.

The officer was not injured, but damage to the cruiser is estimated at $5,000.

The Pontiac was later found abandoned in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A police investigation has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ken Hunter of no fixed address. His whereabouts are unknown.

Hunter is described as five feet four inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted on numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hunter to call 911.

Media Release: Wanted – Local Man Wanted By NRPS After Striking Officer with Car – https://t.co/5P8J5VZeJQ pic.twitter.com/cf8FAMuZvG — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 3, 2019