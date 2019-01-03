Child dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Burford on Christmas Day

A two-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Burford, Ont. on Christmas Day, has died in hospital.

Police have identified the victim as two-year-old Foster Butler, who died from her injuries on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened around noon on Christmas Day on Highway 53.

Police say that a 28-year-old County of Brant area man was moving his car in a driveway when the child somehow got wedged underneath a wheel.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 980 CFPL last week that the girl and the driver are related, though he did not specify the relation.

There is no word yet on any charges being laid although police continue to investigate.

A funeral for Foster will be held at the Glendinning Funeral Home, at 40 William Street in Plattsville on Saturday.

