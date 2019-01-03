Hamilton police release suspect description in attempted dognapping incident

Hamilton police have released more details about a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted dognapping that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police were able to interview the victim in hospital on Thursday.

Police say the victim was walking alone with her dog in the area of Main and St. Clair around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when she was involved in an altercation with a man with a knife, who tried to take her dog.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years of age, around 5’6” tall with brown hair and no facial hair.

He had a thin build and was wearing a black 3/4-length coat, similar to Canada Goose or North Face, with a white baseball cap and running shoes.

Those who may have information related to the investigation are asked to contact Det. Const. Sami Haddad by calling 905-546-3818.

UPDATE on robbery incident that left woman hospitalized. Her cond't has upgraded & she continues to receive care. Access the link for suspect description & safety tips. #HamOnt https://t.co/6j1UlJkAqj pic.twitter.com/hQK60QNI1P — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 3, 2019