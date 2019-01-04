Crime
January 4, 2019 2:24 pm

Human remains found near Welland Canal as police search for missing teen

By Reporter  Global News

Niagara police have found human remains between Lock 1 and Lock 2 of the Welland Canal.

Niagara police
A A

Niagara Regional Police say human remains have been found in the area of the Welland Canal.

Police had been searching the area for a missing teenager.

READ MORE: Welland woman reported missing on Thursday found: police

Quintin Bingley, 18, went missing in St. Catharines, Ont., on May 26, 2018.

Police say the body was found between Lock 1 and Lock 2, but at this time, the remains are unidentifiable.

READ MORE: Gun call in Welland results in arrest of wanted man

Officers will remain at the scene for the next several hours and possibly overnight as the investigation continues.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
HamOnt
missing teen Niagara
missing teen St. Catharines
Niagara
Niagara police
Niagara Regional Police
Quintin Bingley
Welland Canal

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.