Human remains found near Welland Canal as police search for missing teen
Niagara Regional Police say human remains have been found in the area of the Welland Canal.
Police had been searching the area for a missing teenager.
Quintin Bingley, 18, went missing in St. Catharines, Ont., on May 26, 2018.
Police say the body was found between Lock 1 and Lock 2, but at this time, the remains are unidentifiable.
Officers will remain at the scene for the next several hours and possibly overnight as the investigation continues.
