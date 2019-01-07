90-year-old Kingston artist crosses item off bucket list

Ruth Gordon, 90, has spent the past 50 years creating art after her husband passed away. Gordon grew up in Sydenham and remembers always having a large imagination that led to a life filled with creative expression, never labeling herself an artist.

“I never considered myself as an artist until my daughter Phyllis married Ted,” said Gordon.

READ MORE: N.S. kids embrace old technology to create something new

On Saturday, Gordon’s son-in-law, Ted Rettig, set up an art show to showcase Gordon’s recent work — a dream Gordon says she has had for many years. Luckily for her, Rettig is a fine arts professor at Queen’s University and has taken a special interest in her work.

“(Gordon) is largely self-taught and has an amazing natural talent. She uses visual language in a very sophisticated way,” said Rettig.

A technique that caught Rettig’s eye was one Gordon used in her Pergamano pieces, which included lampshades and greeting cards. Gordon created the pieces by embossing parchment paper with a small tool to create flowers and other designs.

READ MORE: Unique art show in Lake Country makes purchasing art affordable

The Ruth Gordon Art show was held at the Verb Gallery in Wayfarer Books store and was filled to capacity with family and supporters of Gordon’s work.