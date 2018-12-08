N.S. kids embrace old technology to create something new

It’s an old art form, but for group of young kids, using a hand-cranked printing press was a brand new experience.

The group of young kids are part of a program run through the Nova Scotia chapter of the Global Afrikan Congress.

“Last year we had the children learn about reparations for the atrocities of the Atlantic slave trade and related injustices,” said Lynn Jones, chairperson of the local chapter.

“It’s important for me because I want to learn about my culture,” said participant Abena Atwell Rodney. “I’m happy I get to learn about everything, all the people that came before me, what’s happened in the past and how we can change the future.”

With everything they learned the kids helped to write an ABCs book about Reparations, called “R” is for Reparations.

“It’s colourful and repeats a lot of history, it shows the works of all kids from age five and up to 12,” said Ja’quel Upshaw another participant.

The book comes out in February and to help promote it the kids got a chance to print off posters.

A group of young kids are learning all about printing today at NSCAD. pic.twitter.com/9gRvrUpSLC — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) December 8, 2018

Retired printer Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. came up from Detroit to teach the how to use a printing press.

“I like to show kids how to print and let them have that experience because most people never see a printing press,” he said.

He learned about the project last year when visiting Nova Scotia and says he was instantly drawn to it.

“Being from the south I was unaware of the large black population in Nova Scotia,” he said.

“The towns in Nova Scotia have been here for more than 200 years and that is a rich heritage they have.”

With some guidance the kids worked to crank the presses themselves to create dozens of posters.

“It was really fun, I’ve never done that before,” said Atwell-Rodney.

“I never knew we could actually do it ourselves,” said Topsy Olatmuji.