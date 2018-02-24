Children in Halifax create book on Atlantic slave trade reparations

In Halifax on Saturday, about 40 children helped create a book on the ABCs of reparations for people feeling the lasting impacts of the Atlantic slave trade.

The event was organized by the Nova Scotia chapter of the Global Afrikan Congress to get young people engaged in the topic.

“Children are more likely to learn things, if you have a book that they’re interested in. In order for it to be interesting, what better idea than the children creating the book themselves?” Lynn Jones, the chapter’s chair, said.

The event, held at Halifax North Memorial Public Library, included craft making, dancing, and other activities. There was a train and Underground Railroad theme.

The children will provide illustrations and words for the book, which is being developed through Fernwood Publishing. Artist Othell Downey drew different scenes of the event on a paper attached to a wall as they were happening.

He said he wanted to contribute to the event because he felt that children should know about the topic, something he didn’t get to learn about in school.

“We get one month — 28 days, sometimes 29 depending on the year — and that’s, frankly, too little time for too much information to absorb all at once,” said Downey.

“I feel like we need to be taught about ourselves as much as possible so that we can know where we are, to know where we’re going to go.”

Jones said she hopes the book attracts an international audience. The plan is to release it in about year.