B.C. police officers detained in Cuba for 10 months return home

A pair of Metro Vancouver police officers detained in Cuba for nearly 10 months have returned home.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Police Department (PMPD) Const. Jordan Long were acquitted in November on allegations of sexual assault.

However, Cuban prosecutors appealed that ruling, leaving the officers’ fate in limbo. On Saturday, supporters of the two took to social media to say that the acquittal on all charges had been upheld.

Vancouver police confirmed Saturday that its officer “is back home” and said that the officer and his family were asking for privacy.

Simms and Long had been vacationing in Varadero in March when the incident that sparked the ordeal was alleged to have occurred.

Simms was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl from Ontario who had also been vacationing in the resort town.

Simms was investigated on a sexual assault allegation, while Long was held as a material witness to the alleged crime.

Supporters, including Simms’ sister and his reverend, who travelled to Cuba, had consistently maintained the men were innocent and pointed to a lack of evidence and problems with the Cuban justice system.