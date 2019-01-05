Recipe: Winter black truffle scallop and endive salad

With January here and the holidays in the rear view mirror, you may be looking for some healthy dinner alternatives.

Tableau Bar Bistro chef de cuisine Catherine Stewart has you covered with this delicate, elevated salad that will help you stick to your health goals while ensuring your taste buds don’t miss out.

Ingredients

Vinaigrette

½ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad

4 endives

2 purple endives

Arugula or micro herbs for garnish

Toasted walnuts

1/8 cup fresh black French perigord truffle

1 crisp apple

12 large fresh scallops

1 bunch freshly chopped chives

Fleur de sel

Espellette pepper powder

Pink pepper

Fresh cracked black pepper

Method

Vinaigrette

With a whisk, mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and finish by slowly adding the olive oil until emulsified. Correct the seasoning with a touch of salt and pepper and honey.

Salad

Cut the endives into four and crisscross the leaves. Reserve underneath a moist towel on a tray or plate. Finely chop the chives and prepare the seasonings to the side in order to dress the salad. Prepare a stainless steel or non-stick pan with a little olive or vegetable oil for searing. Sear the scallops and set aside on an absorbent cloth. Drizzle the salad with the vinaigrette and transfer to the serving bowl with the herbs and seasonings. Shave liberally with the black truffle and place the scallops before serving. Finish with fleur de sel.