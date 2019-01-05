Fire damages popular Portuguese restaurant in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood

Ma Poule Mouillée, a popular Portuguese rotisserie on Rachel Street in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, sustained significant damage after a fire Friday night.

Ian Ritchie, chief of operations with the Montreal Fire Department, said the one-alarm blaze started inside a kitchen hood.

Ritchie said the fire spread to the chimney and then the roof, forcing firefighters to open up the walls on the second floor in order to tackle the blaze.

There were people eating inside the restaurant at the time, but the building was safely evacuated.

A family living on the second floor of the two-storey building has been relocated.