Alex Chiasson to return from knee injury when Edmonton Oilers face Kings

The Edmonton Oilers will have Alex Chiasson back in the lineup Saturday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Chiasson has scored a career-high 16 goals in 31 games this season. He’s missed the last three games after taking a shot to the knee on Dec. 27 against Vancouver.

“It’s going to be sore for a little bit. My range of motion may take a little longer to get to 100 per cent,” Chiasson said after Friday’s practice.

READ MORE: 3 points for Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers end losing streak

Chiasson is the Oilers’ third-leading goal scorer behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“We don’t look at so much from the goals. The goals are going to come and go,” said Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock. “He obviously has a really hot stick right now.

“He’s a real good player. He manages the game. He’s a really good complementary player. He’s good on the power play.”

Chiasson skated on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Toby Rieder. Zack Kassian remained with McDavid and Draisaitl after debuting on their line Wednesday in the team’s 3-1 win over Arizona.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall short against Jets in 6th straight loss

Hitchcock said defenceman Kris Russell was a full participant in practice and will be a gameday decision on Saturday. He’s missed the last nine games with an undisclosed injury.

Catch the Oilers and Kings on 630 CHED Saturday with the Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season.