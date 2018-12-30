Edmonton Oilers pick up Alex Petrovic in trade with Florida Panthers

Alex Petrovic is coming home.

The Edmonton native was acquired by the Oilers Sunday from Florida, in a trade for defenceman Chris Wideman. The Oilers also give up a conditional third round draft pick in 2019.

Petrovic, 26, is a right shot defenceman. He’s 6’4″, 216-pounds, and has one assist in 26 games this season. In July, he signed a one-year contract worth $1.95-million.

“He’s a big body, good stick, physical guy,” said Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who played with Petrovic with the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels from 2009-2011.

“He can shoot the puck really hard and knows how to move the puck.”

Petrovic was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2010 NHL draft.

Chris Wideman, 28, played only five games with the Oilers after being picked up in a trade with Ottawa on November 22.

At practice on Sunday, coach Ken Hitchcock had Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl all at centre.

Lines today at Oilers practice:

Khaira-McDavid-Rattie

Caggiula-RNH-Puljujarvi

Rieder-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Lucic-Brodziak-Kassian

Spooner rotating in. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 30, 2018

“You have to be strong down the middle of the ice. Now we play another team that’s arguably the best or one of the top two teams in the conference. They’re strong as heck down the middle,” said Hitchcock.

“For us to continue to grow with the young guys we have playing, we have to drag people along. Those are our best players. They have to pull people along.”

The Oilers, who have lost five in a row, will host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.