Durham students to build a robot in three days for international competition

Can you build a functioning robot in less than 72 consecutive hours? Well, dozens of Durham Region students will be working their ro-bottoms off this weekend to make this happen.

For the first time in the school’s history, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) will be taking part in Robot in 3 Days (Ri3D), a robot-building competition that sees people from all over the world building bots from scratch in just a few days.

“What I’m really hoping is for the students who have never done this before, they get to actually build a robot,” said Eric Whalls, the project leader for UOIT’s initiative. “It’s so cool to see something that’s 120 pounds and have it move for the first time.”

The robot the students design will be put to the test on Monday, when it will have to play a game (this includes having to walk on challenging terrain) to see just how brainy their makeshift bot is.

The team at the Oshawa, Ont. post-secondary school is one of two Canadian teams competing in this year’s challenge. Students at the University of Waterloo will also be taking part.

The engineers will start building Saturday at 10 a.m. and will continue until early Monday morning, when they will test their bot. UOIT says anyone is welcome to come to its Automotive Centre of Excellence to watch the engineers in action, but if you can’t make it in person, it will be live-streaming the event.