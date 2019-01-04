RCMP looking into Manitoba weed supplier after unauthorized pot entered legal market

Manitoba RCMP say they’re assisting the province in a review of marijuana producer Bonify after unauthorized cannabis entered the legal market through the company.

“The RCMP is presently assisting the Province of Manitoba by assessing the information obtained to date with respect to the Bonify matter,” RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said.

“The RCMP will conduct a review of this information and will determine the scope of a subsequent investigation, if any, upon completion of the review.”

Seel said there isn’t a formal criminal investigation open, but they are reviewing to see if there will be one open in the future.

This comes after Manitoba regulators seized Bonify products because of possible contamination concerns. The company said they didn’t know the source of 200 kilograms of cannabis that entered the legal market.

George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest, the company brought in to manage Bonify, said the cannabis could even have come from the black market.

“Could be, but I don’t know the source, we don’t know the source. I can tell you right now no one in here and in our investigation can tell you where the source of the material came from,” Robinson said.

Fifty-two bags with 3.5 grams of cannabis each from the 200 kilograms of the unauthorized product were sold in Saskatchewan.

None of the cannabis from the unauthorized batch was sold in Manitoba.

Bonify conducted an internal investigation and three senior managers were let go and an executive assistant was released without cause.