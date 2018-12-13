Manitoba cannabis producer issues recall

A Winnipeg-based cannabis producer is recalling two types of pot sold in Saskatchewan.

The company, named Bonify, says it is recalling its “Cherry Lime” and “Warlock Kush” products.

Bonify says the products may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits that meet Cannabis Regulations.

About 52 units of the recalled products were sold between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

The company sells the products out of three stores in Saskatchewan and is asking buyers to return the cannabis to the retailer.