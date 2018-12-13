Cannabis
December 13, 2018 9:00 am

Manitoba cannabis producer issues recall

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Bonify has issued a recall on two of their cannabis products.

A Winnipeg-based cannabis producer is recalling two types of pot sold in Saskatchewan.

The company, named Bonify, says it is recalling its “Cherry Lime” and “Warlock Kush” products.

Bonify says the products may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits that meet Cannabis Regulations.

About 52 units of the recalled products were sold between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

The company sells the products out of three stores in Saskatchewan and is asking buyers to return the cannabis to the retailer.

