Winnipeg pot producer fires senior managers, source of recalled weed remains unknown

A Winnipeg cannabis producer has handed over operations to another company and fired senior management following an investigation into “unauthorized” pot supplies.

George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest, said at a news conference Thursday his company was brought in by Bonify to conduct a thorough probe, sparked by a recall of Bonify products.

READ MORE: Manitoba cannabis producer issues recall

Last week, Manitoba regulators seized all Bonify products from the province’s stores because of possible contamination concerns.

Robinson said the investigation revealed “irregularities pertaining to the recalled product,” and that 52 3.5 gram bags from the 200 kgs of the “unauthorized” product were sold in Saskatchewan.

None of the cannabis from the unauthorized batch was sold in Manitoba.

Robinson said they still did not know the source of the cannabis that was pulled.

“The board of Bonify made a decision to terminate senior management. They have turned over operation control of their public communications and production facility to Ravenquest Biomed Inc.,” Robinson said.

In total, three Bonify senior managers were let go and an executive assistant was released without cause.

READ MORE: Bonify pot recall expands to 14 additional products

After the second expanded recall, Health Canada said almost 5,900 units of these products have been sold in two Saskatchewan stores and throughout Manitoba between Oct. 22 and Dec. 20, 2018.

“Eight of the recalled lots also have a labelling error where the cannabinoid values are reversed,” stated the recall notice.

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister said his government acted quickly to seize all products in stock, but voiced concern with the way Health Canada handled its communication.

“We came into possession of this information courtesy of the company itself, not from Health Canada,” Premier Brian Pallister said. “That is totally unacceptable.”

Pallister said the federal government had known about the issue for a week and a half without notifying his office. He said the government can’t protect cannabis users if the federal government doesn’t communicate.

To date, no complaints have been received related to the recalled lots. Neither Health Canada nor Bonify has received any adverse reports for the recalled cannabis product.

WATCH: How has legalization changed marijuana consumption in Canada?