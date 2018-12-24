Bonify pot recall expands to 14 additional products

A Winnipeg-based pot producer faces more recalls of its product.

Health Canada expanded its initial recall of Bonify cannabis products Monday, to include 14 additional lots.

Almost 5,900 units of these products have been sold, said Health Canada, in two Saskatchewan stores and throughout Manitoba.

“Eight of the recalled lots also have a labelling error where the cannabinoid values are reversed,” reads the recall notice.

“The THC value should be the THC Total, and THC Total should be the THC value. The CBD value should be CBD Total and CBD Total should be the CBD value. One lot has a “less than” sign present next to the CBD value.”

The six other lots have other labeling issues, said Health Canada. Health Canada hasn’t received complaints about the recalled lots, or adverse affects.

The lots include products named Critical+, White Widow, Sensi Star, White Berry, Wappa and CBD Shark Shock. See the specific lots here.

This recall comes a few weeks after two types of Bonify pot sold in Saskatchewan was recalled. Last week, Manitoba regulators seized all Bonify products from the province’s stores because of possible contamination concerns.

Customers should return recalled product to the store where they purchased it.

