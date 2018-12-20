Winnipeg-based pot product pulled from Manitoba shelves

A Winnipeg-based cannabis brand’s products will be pulled from all Manitoba stores during a Health Canada investigation.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (MBLL) announced Thursday that the sale and distribution of all Bonify products in the province have been suspended.

All Bonify products at local retail stores will be seized by LGCA, and consumers are encouraged to return Bonify cannabis products – in the original packaging – to the store they bought them from.

Orders from Bonify’s website are currently on hold.

Health Canada’s concern is reportedly over quality control issues with Bonify’s products.

Bonify tweeted Thursday that the irregularities were discovered as part of a thorough review by Health Canada and a third-party consultant.

An investigation into these irregularities is ongoing and Bonify’s board will be able to provide further comment at the appropriate time after the investigation reaches its conclusion. — Bonify (@BonifyCanada) December 20, 2018

