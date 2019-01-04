‘Textbook’ rescue for two overdue snowmobilers in Kelowna

What started as a search operation turned into a ‘textbook’ rescue scenario for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

On Thursday evening, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue [COSAR] received a call regarding two lost snowmobilers in Kelowna’s Myra Canyon area.

Family members had reported the two overdue at 7 p.m., but, COSAR said just as it initiated its search, the two managed to get a cell signal out and were able to relay their exact coordinates.

COSAR said heavy fog and variable snow conditions made travel treacherous, so the two decided to stay put.

COSAR said that it sent two teams to locate the pair and lead them back to safety. Contact was made at approximately 11 p.m., and 90 minutes later, after a short detour to a cabin to warm up, everyone was back safely.

COSAR added that helping the rescue effort were two members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club.

“It was a textbook operation,” said COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie. “The snowmobilers had filed a trip plan and police were notified as soon as they were overdue.

“When they relayed their GPS coordinates to us, they didn’t move from their location. And they had enough food, water and warm clothing to make the wait comfortable.”