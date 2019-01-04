Police investigating sudden death at Blue Mountain Resort

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at the Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, emergency crews were called to the Blue Mountain Resort at around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers say a 24-year-old man attempted to climb the outside wall of a building in the Blue Mountain Village when he lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Police say the man was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to police, a post mortem examination will be scheduled.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.