Crime
January 4, 2019 10:34 am

Man airlifted to hospital after collision on Hwy. 118

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Bracebridge OPP responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 118 Thursday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto after a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer in Muskoka Lakes Township.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 118 near Brackenrig Road.

Police say a vehicle fishtailed, lost control and veered into the rear wheels of an oncoming tractor trailer.

READ MORE: Man, woman dead after head-on collision on Hwy. 9 just west of Newmarket

Officers say the tractor trailer jackknifed and struck another vehicle, forcing it into the ditch.

According to police, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department extricated the driver of the third vehicle, and he was transported to hospital and ultimately airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Police say icy roads were a factor in the collision.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bracebridge OPP
Highway 118
Highway 118 collision
Highway 118 crash
Highway 118 traffic
Muskoka Lakes
Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP
tractor trailer crash Highway 118

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.