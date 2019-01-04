Man airlifted to hospital after collision on Hwy. 118

A man was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto after a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer in Muskoka Lakes Township.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 118 near Brackenrig Road.

Police say a vehicle fishtailed, lost control and veered into the rear wheels of an oncoming tractor trailer.

Officers say the tractor trailer jackknifed and struck another vehicle, forcing it into the ditch.

According to police, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department extricated the driver of the third vehicle, and he was transported to hospital and ultimately airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Police say icy roads were a factor in the collision.