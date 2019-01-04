Lifestyle
January 4, 2019 9:15 am

Canadian Museum for Human Rights extends popular Mandela exhibit

By Writer/Producer  Global News

A preview of the Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibit.

CMHR- Aaron Cohen
A A

If you haven’t made it out to one of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights most popular exhibit yet – you’re in luck.

The museum said they’ve extended the Nelson Mandela exhibit until Oct. 14. 2019.

READ MORE: Indigenous leader spending 27 hours in prison cell without food or water to honour Mandela

The decision was made after an overwhelming positive response from visitors, said the museum.

The “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” exhibit opened in early June and shows Mandela’s struggle against racial segregation and repression in South Africa.

READ MORE: New Canadians sworn in as Winnipeg museum celebrates International Human Rights Day

Along with the extension, will be a new guided family tour and a self-guided school program.

The museum will be closed on Sunday for regular maintenance repairs until Jan. 15, when it will re-open with a special ticket price of $10.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attendance
Extend
Museum
Nelson Mandela
struggle for freedom
vistors

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.