Canadian Museum for Human Rights extends popular Mandela exhibit

If you haven’t made it out to one of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights most popular exhibit yet – you’re in luck.

The museum said they’ve extended the Nelson Mandela exhibit until Oct. 14. 2019.

The decision was made after an overwhelming positive response from visitors, said the museum.

The “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” exhibit opened in early June and shows Mandela’s struggle against racial segregation and repression in South Africa.

Along with the extension, will be a new guided family tour and a self-guided school program.

The museum will be closed on Sunday for regular maintenance repairs until Jan. 15, when it will re-open with a special ticket price of $10.