Man shot in torso in east-end Toronto
Toronto police say a man has been shot in the torso in the city’s east end Thursday night.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Shallice Court and Durness Avenue, in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kingston Road, just after 8 p.m.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.
There is no information on suspects at this time.
