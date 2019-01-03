Man shot in torso in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say a man has been shot in the torso in the city’s east end Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Shallice Court and Durness Avenue, in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kingston Road, just after 8 p.m.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

Update:

– Units have located a shooting victim with a wound to the torso

-being taken to a trauma centre, no emerg run

– awaiting info on extent of injuries

– no suspect info at this time.@TPS42Div #GO17049^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2019