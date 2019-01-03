Crime
January 3, 2019 2:34 pm

RCMP report five deaths and more than 150 charges during month-long checkstop program

By Online Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A A

Five people were killed in traffic collisions during the course of the RCMP’s month-long Holiday Checkstop Program.

RCMP Manitoba released its checkstop stats Thursday, and in addition to the five deaths – up from one in 2017 – a number of charges were laid.

RCMP charged 90 people with impaired driving between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, including three for drug-related impairment. Fifteen people were charged with refusing to take a breath test.

READ MORE: More than 7,500 cars met with police checkstops in December

A total of 49 people were charged with improperly storing alcohol or cannabis in their vehicles.

Two drivers received drug-related suspensions, and 30 were suspended for alcohol-related reasons.

Throughout the program, RCMP checked 11,714 vehicles at 262 checkstops across the province.

WATCH: How many drinks is too many under new impaired driving rules?

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Checkstops
Holiday checkstop program
Impaired Driving
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.