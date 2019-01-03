RCMP report five deaths and more than 150 charges during month-long checkstop program

Five people were killed in traffic collisions during the course of the RCMP’s month-long Holiday Checkstop Program.

RCMP Manitoba released its checkstop stats Thursday, and in addition to the five deaths – up from one in 2017 – a number of charges were laid.

RCMP charged 90 people with impaired driving between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, including three for drug-related impairment. Fifteen people were charged with refusing to take a breath test.

A total of 49 people were charged with improperly storing alcohol or cannabis in their vehicles.

Two drivers received drug-related suspensions, and 30 were suspended for alcohol-related reasons.

Throughout the program, RCMP checked 11,714 vehicles at 262 checkstops across the province.

