More than 7,500 cars met with police checkstops in December

Throughout December’s Festive Season Checkstop program – which wrapped up Tuesday – Winnipeg police say they stopped a total of 7,667 vehicles.

Of that number, 424 roadside breath tests were administered, resulting in 40 warnings and eight drivers failing.

READ MORE: RCMP, Winnipeg police wrap up 2018 check stops

Police laid 41 impaired driving charges, including two for drug-impaired driving, as well as issuing 242 tickets and making 11 other criminal arrests.

Four drivers tested positive for cannabis using the new oral fluid device test.

According to police, a wide range of Winnipeggers were busted during the campaign. The youngest driver was 16, and the oldest was 74.

WATCH: Holiday checkstops show impaired driving still an issue in Manitoba: RCMP