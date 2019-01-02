Crime
January 2, 2019 1:25 pm

More than 7,500 cars met with police checkstops in December

By Online Journalist  Global News
Kyle Benning / Global News
Throughout December’s Festive Season Checkstop program – which wrapped up Tuesday – Winnipeg police say they stopped a total of 7,667 vehicles.

Of that number, 424 roadside breath tests were administered, resulting in 40 warnings and eight drivers failing.

Police laid 41 impaired driving charges, including two for drug-impaired driving, as well as issuing 242 tickets and making 11 other criminal arrests.

Four drivers tested positive for cannabis using the new oral fluid device test.

According to police, a wide range of Winnipeggers were busted during the campaign. The youngest driver was 16, and the oldest was 74.

