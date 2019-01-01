RCMP, Winnipeg police wrap up 2018 check stops

The Winnipeg Police Service wrapped up its final check stops for 2018 early Tuesday morning.

While police are expected to release the final 2018 check stop numbers within the next few days, Const. Rob Carver urged motorists to continue to drive responsibly.

“The message has been consistent: don’t drive impaired,” Carver said. “I noticed that we stopped over 2,000 vehicles as opposed to about 1,300 last year. Way more vehicles, and the numbers are fairly flat so maybe that’s a good sign.”

The latest numbers available reveal that during their check-stop program, Manitoba RCMP stopped 4,000 vehicles, resulting in 21 people being charged with impaired driving.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police urge New Year’s Eve revelers to find a safe way home

2018 brought stricter laws on impaired and distracted driving for Manitobans.

On Dec. 18, harsher impaired driving laws came into effect across the country. Law enforcement agencies are now able to demand a breathalyzer test even if a driver isn’t showing any signs of impairment.

In addition to the new screening for suspected impaired drivers, Manitoba also brought in stricter penalties for impaired driving.

READ MORE: How many drinks is too many under new impaired driving rules?

“Currently, the legal limit is anything over .08 (per cent), or 80 milligrams, and starting Dec. 18 that’s going to be 80 and up,” said Sgt. Kyle McFadyen, unit commander for the eastern Manitoba Traffic Unit, on Dec. 14.

Tougher distracted driving laws also came into effect on Nov. 1.

Anyone caught using a cellphone while driving gets an automatic three-day licence suspension, five demerit points and a fine of $672.