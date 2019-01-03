Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey healthy after holiday break

Saskatchewan Huskies hockey resumes its U Sports schedule this weekend and the men begin the second half of their regular season on the road.

With a record of 14-2 and sitting atop of the standings in the Canada West, the Dogs didn’t have much to complain about heading into the Christmas break.

Related Look back at 1st half of Saskatchewan Huskies basketball seasons

READ MORE: Recapping first half of Saskatchewan Huskies hockey season

However, one of those loses was a 4-2 defeat just before the holidays against their rival, the Alberta Golden Bears.

“You always want to win your last game before Christmas and go in feeling good about it, but it might have been a wake-up call or whatever but, yeah, we weren’t happy with the way we played,” Huskies head coach Dave Adolph said.

“We’re back, everybody’s fresh and all our injury bugs are behind us here … so our depth is back, we’re looking forward to it.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey in a groove with new starting goaltender

In the Canada West, the Golden Bears are sitting in second, with the University of Calgary (U of C) Dinos in third. The Dinos will host the Huskies Friday and Saturday night.

“U of C has a real good team. They got great coaching and they got a really deep team as well so, for us, it’s just sticking to our game plan and playing them hard,” Huskies forward Collin Shirley said.

“This year we’ve had one-goal games the whole time against them so it’s going to be a good weekend and really competitive hockey.”

After two games in Calgary, the Huskies are in Regina on Jan. 11 and then host the Cougars at Merlis Belsher Place on Jan. 12.