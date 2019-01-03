Kawartha Lakes driver with suspended licence charged at R.I.D.E. check: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces a number of charges following an OPP R.I.D.E. check on Tuesday.

At Pontypool Road near Fee Road, OPP say, officers noticed a vehicle with an expired validation tag.

The investigation led to additional charges for the driver.

Robert Tressider, 39, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit, driving while under suspended and failure to have an insurance card.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 5.

