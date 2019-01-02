Crime
January 2, 2019 10:38 am

Peterborough woman charged with impaired and dangerous driving in collision near Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough woman faces several charges including impaired driving following a collision south of Lindsay on Jan. 1.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were dispatched for reports of a minor collision on Highway 7A near Janetville Road, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a vehicle was pulling a U-turn when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. Police say one driver had been consuming alcohol.

A woman was charged and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Karen Augustin, 54, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and possession of more than one licence.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 31.

