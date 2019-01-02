Peterborough woman charged with impaired and dangerous driving in collision near Lindsay
A Peterborough woman faces several charges including impaired driving following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were dispatched for reports of a minor collision on Highway 7A near Janetville Road, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.
Police say the initial investigation revealed a vehicle was pulling a U-turn when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. Police say one driver had been consuming alcohol.
A woman was charged and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Karen Augustin, 54, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and possession of more than one licence.
She is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 31.
