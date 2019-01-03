Man suffers serious injury in Saskatoon shooting

A man is recovering in a hospital from a serious injury after a shooting that Saskatoon police believe involved drugs.

Officers said they arrived in the 800-block of Steeves Avenue late Tuesday night to find an injured 31-year-old man.

He had a leg injury and was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said their initial investigation has determined that drugs, including meth, may have been a factor in the shooting.

No suspects have been identified by police.

Members of the targeted enforcement section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.