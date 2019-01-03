Toronto FC names Ali Curtis as new general manager

Toronto FC has added a new face to their front office.

Ali Curtis was officially announced as TFC’s fifth general manager in the club’s history on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Valour FC signs Canadian defender Skylar Thomas

The former New York Red Bulls sporting director will take the reigns from Tim Bezbatchenko, who announced his departure from the MLS club earlier this week to step into a new role as president of the Columbus Crew.

Prior to his run with the Red Bulls from 2014 to early 2017, Curtis, 40, worked in the MLS head office in several different roles.

He also played in MLS for three years as a forward for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, D.C United and F.C. Dallas.

READ MORE: TFC in playoff mix after MLS’ derby week win over Impact

Curtis told reporters at Thursday’s presser at BMO Training ground that he’s eager to get started in his new role.

“I’m excited, I’m ready to go, I have some ideas and different programs and initiatives and things that I’d like to put my fingerprints on the organization,” said Curtis. “But I need to spend some time learning, getting a feel for the people, for the players, the staff.”