November 29, 2018 4:52 pm

Valour FC signs Canadian defender Skylar Thomas

By Online Journalist  Global News

Skylar Thomas is the first player signed to Valour FC.

Winnipeg’s new professional soccer team has made its first signing.

Valour FC announced Thursday it had signed 6’4″ defender Skylar Thomas to a multi-year deal.

Thomas, 25, is a veteran of the United Soccer League (USL), where he made almost 50 appearances as a member of the Charleston Battery.

The Canadian Premier League, set to kick off its inaugural season in spring 2019, unveiled its first 10 player signings Thursday.

He was a first-round MLS draft pick in 2015, chosen 11th overall by Toronto FC, and went on to play for their USL affiliate, Toronto FC II.

READ MORE: Winnipegger among Valour FC’s first draft picks

Valour FC coach and general manager Rob Gale has a history with Thomas, having coached him at the Olympic team level with Canada’s U23 squad.

“He’s a centre-back of good stature, strong, athletic, quick and good in the air,” said Gale. “Our fans will enjoy watching him play and we’re lucky to have him in the Canadian Premier League.”

Thomas said he’s excited to get to Winnipeg and to contribute to a winning culture for Valour FC in the CPL’s inaugural season.

He’ll join the club for pre-season in March.

