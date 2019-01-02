Saskatchewan Roughriders release linebacker Samuel Eguavoen to pursue NFL opportunities

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released American linebacker Samuel Eguavoen on Wednesday so he could pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Eguavoen was scheduled to be a free agent Feb. 12.

Eguavoen spent three seasons with the Riders, registering 159 defensive tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, four sacks and one interception in 38 regular-season games. He also added a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown.

The 25-year-old also recorded 14 tackles and two special-teams tackles over three playoff games.