January 2, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated: January 2, 2019 5:02 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders release linebacker Samuel Eguavoen to pursue NFL opportunities

B.C. Lions' quarterback Travis Lulay, right, tumbles ahead to avoid a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders' Samuel Eguavoen, left, during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday August 25, 2018.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released American linebacker Samuel Eguavoen on Wednesday so he could pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Eguavoen was scheduled to be a free agent Feb. 12.

Eguavoen spent three seasons with the Riders, registering 159 defensive tackles, 14 special-teams tackles, four sacks and one interception in 38 regular-season games. He also added a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown.

The 25-year-old also recorded 14 tackles and two special-teams tackles over three playoff games.

