OPP officers assaulted, injured during arrest of unwanted Hamilton person

A Hamilton man is facing a long list of charges after two OPP officers were allegedly assaulted in Caledonia.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an unwanted person complaint at a home on Thistlemoor Drive.

Police say they found a man who they allege had consumed alcohol and suspected illicit drugs and refused to comply with officers’ commands.

Officers Tasered the man, but while they tried to arrest him, two officers suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution, while one officer was treated at the scene for their injury. The other was treated in hospital and released.

Thirty-year-old Enea Skenderaj of Hamilton has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

