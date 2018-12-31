Crime
December 31, 2018 1:40 pm
Updated: December 31, 2018 1:41 pm

Woman charged with assaulting OPP officer at Trenton hospital

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP have charged a Quinte West woman after an altercation at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Quinte West woman is accused of assaulting an OPP officer following an altercation at a hospital in Trenton early Sunday.

OPP say they responded twice to reports of alleged disturbances at Trenton Memorial Hospital involving the same woman.

READ MORE: Police in Belleville investigating possible rail tampering incident

On the second incident, around 5:30 a.m., police say the woman assaulted an officer who was trying to de-escalate the situation.

No other details were provided.

Leah Perrault, 21, of  Quinte West was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 7, 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
OPP
Quinte
Quinte West
Quinte West crime
Trenton
Trenton Memorial Hospital
woman assaults OPP officer
woman assaults police officer

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News