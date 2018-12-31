Woman charged with assaulting OPP officer at Trenton hospital

A Quinte West woman is accused of assaulting an OPP officer following an altercation at a hospital in Trenton early Sunday.

OPP say they responded twice to reports of alleged disturbances at Trenton Memorial Hospital involving the same woman.

On the second incident, around 5:30 a.m., police say the woman assaulted an officer who was trying to de-escalate the situation.

No other details were provided.

Leah Perrault, 21, of Quinte West was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 7, 2019.